Cara Delevingne SLAMS Justin Bieber For Blocking Her!

Published on Feb 21, 2020

Justin Bieber might’ve divulged tons of information on his YouTube docuseries, but leave it to James Corden to extort the REAL juicy deets during a little game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.



What's up guys, it's Sussan Mourad here for Clevver News, and welcome to Friday, we made it and the weekend is right around the corner.



So whether you had a good or not-so-good week, just pray you didn’t have the week that Justin Bieber had when he paid a visit to James Corden’s Late Late Show set…



First off, we’re all no stranger to this segment’s concept… basically you have to answer a question that will probably get you a secure spot on Hollywood's Most Hated list, or you can choose to take a bite out of a delectable animal body part…



You know, a juicy bull penis, cow tongue, fish sperm, the works.



While making the Changes tour promotion rounds, Justin decided to take a stab at answering some questions, because how hard could it really be, right?



Clearly his senses were not cut out for this because he began to legitimately gag right off the bat…



The first question for Justin was regarding his Beliebers when James asked him which country’s fans were the worst when touring across the world…



With no thought behind the decision, Justin immediately gulped down a shrimp and avocado smoothie with hot chili peppers.



Honestly, I’ve seen worse… but it actually only gets worse from here.



Justin went on to ask James who was more talented between him and Harry Styles, AND if he regretted doing Cats.



James refused to answer the Harry Styles question, BUT he did respond to the Cats question, saying, “I had the loveliest time making that film. I don’t regret doing it at all because I decided to do it like I’ve decided to do many things -- some worked and some haven’t.”



Hmmm, this is exactly the kind of response someone who regrets making Cats would say, but he did go on to rate his regret level a solid 4.5.



Next up, Justin was challenged to rate his wife Hailey’s friends from his favorite to his least favorite between Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevigne…. Unless he wanted to take a bite out of a bull penis…



I mean, I don’t blame the guy -- I’d probably rather rank my S.O’s friends than eat animal genitalia.



Naturally this response warranted an explanation, to which Justin responded, “Let’s go back to it though. I know Kendall the best. I’ve spent the most time with Kendall, and she’s a good friend of ours. I haven’t spent a lot of time with Gigi and I haven’t spent a lot of time with Cara. I have nothing against those people. It’s not like I’m like, ‘Oh screw Cara, screw her!’ You know what I mean?”



Well Cara took to Instagram to respond. She posted a clip of the segment and some throwback photos of her and Justin captioning them saying, “Now vs. Then

If you have nothing against me, then why don't you unblock me? Love you @haileybieber - he should have just eaten the bull penis.”



Interesting. Let us know your thoughts on Justin’s response to his answer and Cara’s clapback… Was it a copout answer or is he being truthful?



Be sure to start up a conversation down here in the comments, but this thing isn’t over yet, and I’m about to get to the good stuff.



This guy has seriously been put through the ringer during this segment, but his final question came in the form of an act of service.



He was given the option of allowing James to shave his mustache, or take a spoonful of ant yogurt with scorpion garnish. [side note, who even comes up with these combinations??? I digress…]



So as you might know, Justin’s facial hair is near and dear to his heart, which is why he opted for the ant smoothie, and I can honestly see the pain on Justin’s face when I watch this back…



I guess its not so yummy, yummy, yummy…..ugh sorry couldn’t resist but that was seriously gross.



How are you guys doing? Feeling Queezy? Somehow hungry after watching this?



Seriously, could you ever imagine yourself eating one of these delicacies?? Also, I'm really curious to know what you thought about Justin's response about Hailey's friends, so share all your thoughts with me down here in the comments.



I'm your host Sussan Mourad and I'll catch ya later!





