Interactive children's museum fun place for learning

Published on Jun 25, 2019

Lunada Children's Museum is the first museum of its kind in Israel.

Lunada has interactive games and exhibitions designed only for kids.

The museum spans around 4000 square meters in 3 floors in which each room provides a unique experience.

It teaches children how to deal with different aspects of their daily life, such as languages, cultures and time management.

The museum has a large outdoor park with a lake and a playground.

It has attracted over half a million visitors since its establishment in 2015.