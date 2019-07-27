FIFA eWorld Cup 2019: Ones to Watch

FIFATV
8M
1,377 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jul 27, 2019

32 players will compete at the FIFA eWorld Cup 2019 from August 2 - 4 in London. Only one will become champion. Who will lift the trophy at The O2?

We picked out four players you should keep an eye on:
'Nicolas99fc' from Argentina
'Msdossary' from Saudi Arabia
'Tekkz' from England
'Maestro' from France

Follow the FIFA eWorld Cup on:
https://www.facebook.com/FIFAeWorldCup
https://twitter.com/FIFAeWorldCup
https://www.youtube.com/fifatv
https://www.fifa.com/fifaeworldcup/

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to