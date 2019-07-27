FIFA eWorld Cup 2019: Ones to Watch

Loading...
Working...
32 players will compete at the FIFA eWorld Cup 2019 from August 2 - 4 in London. Only one will become champion. Who will lift the trophy at The O2? We picked out four players you should keep an eye on:'Nicolas99fc' from Argentina'Msdossary' from Saudi Arabia'Tekkz' from England'Maestro' from FranceFollow the FIFA eWorld Cup on: https://www.facebook.com/FIFAeWorldCup https://twitter.com/FIFAeWorldCup https://www.youtube.com/fifatvhttps://www.fifa.com/fifaeworldcup/
Loading playlists...