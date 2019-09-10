FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifiers - Best of Africa Part 1

Published on Sep 10, 2019

28 countries in Africa are vying to reach the next round of qualifying. Playing home and away, only 14 can go through.

Between 4-10 September, FIFA for the first time has been streaming live games, here on YouTube, and on FIFA.com. As well as bringing you match highlights.



We take a look back at the first leg games, before the preliminary round concludes with 10 matches, today.



