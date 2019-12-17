Kylie Jenner & Drake Dropping Hints On IG They're Together!

Published on Dec 17, 2019

The air is getting colder, but things seem to be heating up between Drake and Kylie Jenner after fans noticed the two might’ve BLATANTLY hinted at their relationship on Instagram.



we know it's only been a few weeks since the Kylie and Drake rumors have died down, but these two sure know how to keep people on their toes.



But when you’re as dedicated as some fans are, there’s not much that gets past them.



That said, Kylie and Drake shippers have been hard at work trying to connect the dots on their rumored romance…



And you guys, they might actually be onto something...



Just a few days ago, Drake posted a photo of himself to Instagram wearing a white Nike cap and a navy blue hoodie. Nothing to write home about… yet.



For one, you don’t have to be a genius to notice the giant set of lips that the hat was kissed by, which could be hinting at Kylie’s infamous pout.



But the hoodie also says “Sierra Canyon” on it, which suggests that the two are in some way connected because it’s the actual name of the school Kylie attended as a child. WILD I KNOW!



And the caption itself left fans even more suspicious as Drake added nothing but the set of lips emoji… HMMMM HELLA SUS.



Ok, so you’re probably thinking these hints are definitely not enough to piece together a full blown relationship between the two, buuuut there’s more.



This one might be a bit of a reach, but Seventeen Magazine also pointed out that Kylie recently uploaded a photo of Kylie Cosmetics HQ to show off two vending machines.



On the right, Kylie has a custom Skittles machine, and on the left is a machine that literally dispenses mini champagne bottles.



This caused fans to REALLLY put on their detective caps and allude to the fact that because Drake’s nickname is Champagne Papi, this could be a subtle hint…



Ok, so that one’s even a stretch for me, but I applaud fans for the effort.



This photo, along with the other hints, definitely caused rumors to circulate all thanks to the fans getting each other all riled up in the comments.



One fan wrote, “Add Papi to the end,” while another said, “The hints are all over the place @champagnepapi”



We all know by now that Kylie is basically the Lebron of keeping secrets, hence her entire pregnancy, soooo she likely won’t be addressing any rumors any time soon.



Sources have also revealed that the two aren’t super committed to one another, telling People Magazine, “Kylie doesn’t seem to be dating. She sees Drake occasionally, but it doesn’t seem serious. She could be doing it just to make Travis jealous.”



But the fact that Kylie and Travis are on good terms and seemingly doing this whole co-parenting thing right, making him “jealous” doesn’t exactly seem to be on her list of priorities.



Kylie and Drake first sparked dating rumors back in November when they were spotted at his birthday party in Hollywood when sources revealed that Kylie spent a good amount of time near Drake and his friends.



The source added, “Kylie was rapping to songs and dancing with her friends while she was next to Drake, but they weren’t dancing together. They seemed to have a connection though.”

Another source noted that the two really seem to be enjoying each other’s company, saying, “They were joking around and Kylie was laughing. She seemed to be really happy and in a great mood and her and Drake seemed very comfortable with each other. There seemed to be an attraction there.”



Drake has been close to the Jenner family for quite some time now, so it could just be that he and Kylie are super friendly, but according to another insider, Drake has “always had a thing” for Kylie.



The insider adds that because the two have been friends for a while and live close to one another that they, “...hang out here and there and have been more recently than in the past because Kylie is technically single right now.”



But if this relationship were to pan out, things would undoubtedly become complicated between Kylie, Drake and Travis Scott.



The two have allegedly been battling jeopardizing their friendship and crossing any boundaries.



For now, it seems as though the two are just casually hanging out… after all, it IS cuffing season...



But one thing we do know is that Kylie’s No. 1 priority, AKA her little mini-me Stormi Webster, doesn’t seem to be changing any time soon.



