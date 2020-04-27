#LoganPaul #Impaulsive #YouTuber

Logan Paul Claims He's One Of The BEST In YouTuber History!

Clevver News
Published on Apr 27, 2020

When we hear ‘Logan Paul,’ we generally think “controversy,” boxing matches, and the guy who posted THAT ‘Japan’ video, but in his words, he’s about to go down as the greatest YouTuber of all time, so we’re gonna let him explain this one.

What’s up y’all, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. back here with Clevver News, and nothing that comes out of Logan Paul’s mouth really surprises us at this point, but his latest bold statement was a pretty big shocker.

I really don’t even need to get into Logan Paul’s backstory all that much because we all remember where we were the second we heard about what happened in Japan back in 2017.


