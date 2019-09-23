Running in North Korea | Trailer

Published on Sep 23, 2019

Watch full video on OlympicChannel.com - https://oly.ch/RunningInNorthKoreaYT



“Running in North Korea” captures the journey of two Olympians as they travel to Pyongyang to participate in the 2019 Mangyongdae Prize International Marathon and meet fellow Olympians from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Fuelled by curiosity, wonder and a wish to connect with athletes no matter their nationality, this original documentary is an inside look at the isolated country and showcases the power of sport to go beyond politics.



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com