Running in North Korea | Trailer

Olympic
3.81M
380 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Sep 23, 2019

Watch full video on OlympicChannel.com - https://oly.ch/RunningInNorthKoreaYT

“Running in North Korea” captures the journey of two Olympians as they travel to Pyongyang to participate in the 2019 Mangyongdae Prize International Marathon and meet fellow Olympians from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Fuelled by curiosity, wonder and a wish to connect with athletes no matter their nationality, this original documentary is an inside look at the isolated country and showcases the power of sport to go beyond politics.

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to