#ArianaGrande #LadyGaga #TaylorSwift

Hilarious Celebrity FALLS!

Clevver News
4.64M
990 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Mar 8, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#ArianaGrande #LadyGaga #TaylorSwift

Celebrities… they’re beauty and they’re grace… until they hit us with a totally #relatable move and test Earth’s gravitational pull, only to find themselves in a heated face-to-face confrontation with the cold, hard ground.

But we all know that when life knocks you down, it’s all about how quickly you stand back up and basically just OWN IT.

Whether you’re Justin Bieber, Rihanna or even THE Queen Bey, trust us when we say that NOBODY is safe.

So stick around because right now we’re bringing you a roundup of our favorite celebrity falls.


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to