Hilarious Celebrity FALLS!

Published on Mar 8, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#ArianaGrande #LadyGaga #TaylorSwift



Celebrities… they’re beauty and they’re grace… until they hit us with a totally #relatable move and test Earth’s gravitational pull, only to find themselves in a heated face-to-face confrontation with the cold, hard ground.



But we all know that when life knocks you down, it’s all about how quickly you stand back up and basically just OWN IT.



Whether you’re Justin Bieber, Rihanna or even THE Queen Bey, trust us when we say that NOBODY is safe.



So stick around because right now we’re bringing you a roundup of our favorite celebrity falls.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad