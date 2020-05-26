Lana Del Rey SPEAKS OUT After Major Backlash!

Published on May 26, 2020

Over the weekend, Lana Del Rey spoke out to clarify the intentions behind her controversial post from last week where she name-dropped fellow female artists like Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, Cardi B, and Kehlani.



In case you missed it, Lana shared a lengthy post about her frustrations with the music industry and she addressed how her music has been reviewed over the past decade in comparison to other top female artists like Beyoncé, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and more.





