Taylor Swift's Ex Boyfriends & Where Are They Now?!

Published on Dec 27, 2019

We’ve been singing along to Taylor Swift’s music written about her exes, and some directly to her exes, for about 10 years now, and ever since her “Picture To Burn” days, it’s safe to say her love life has been a popular topic of conversation… some of her exes you’ve probably forgotten about anddddd some, you wish you forgot about. Regardless, we’re breaking down all of Taylor’s exes and where they are now, so sit back and grab the popcorn.



What’s up guys, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. here for Clevver News, and T-Swift is happily head over heels and 30, flirty and thriving in the “Lover” phase of her career and personal life, but I’m not gonna lie and say it was quite a bumpy road to get here… but I mean, who am I to talk?



But sometimes, we can’t help but look back at how far we’ve come and ask ourselves, “What was I thinking?!” Ok, I’m totally kidding because we really have nothing bad to say about Joe Jonas, other than the fact that he broke up with Taylor back in 2008 over a 27-second phone call… yeahhh, she broke that little bit of info to Ellen Degeneres years later…



Ohhhh Joe… thankfully the two have since become “friends” and probably laugh about this interview to this day.



As for Joe’s whereabouts? He’s a little busy, reprising this one really successful boy band and is all happily married to Sophie Turner. I think he’s doing well.



Taylor then dated Lucas Till for a hot second in 2009. The two dated after he starred in Tay’s music video for “You Belong With Me” but at the end of the day, the two were better as friends.



Lucas can now be found on CBS’ Macgyver, and is still picking up small roles to this day.



Taylor Lautner came next on Taylor’s dating timeline, when the two dated in 2009 after co-starring together in the parody film Valentine’s Day.



Who can forget about “Back To December”, where Taylor goes into detail about breaking up with Taylor and reminiscing on their relationship. Following his success in the Twilight saga, Taylor hasn’t been seen in the spotlight lately.



An agent revealed, “It’s not easy to move out of the shadow of a hit like Twilight. But he’s still very young. There’s time for Taylor to become more than just Jacob.” We’ll happily wait on that.







Taylor went on to release “All Too Well”, which documents the infamous “sister’s scarf” reference, and also has a 10-minute version of the already 5-minute long song somewhere in the archives, and I’ll wait for that ‘til the day I say my farewells.



Jake continues to act, as he recently took on the villain in the box office hit Spiderman: Far From Home, and earlier this year, was even seen on Broadway… who’da thunk?!



Taylor wrote her whimsical song “Enchanted” about Owl City’s Adam Young in 2011. Although the two never officially dated, there was a casual face-to-face meeting and some back-and-forth text convos exchanged. Nothing much else to see here, guys.



But Taylor switched things went full political in 2012 when she dated Connor Kennedy and received some flack for the age difference. She was 22 when he was 18, but honestly, we’ve seen worse…



She even went as far to purchase her Rhode Island home, likely due to spending so much time over there that summer. Thankfully a few songs came out of this relationship… “Begin Again” and “Starlight”, which was actually inspired by Connor’s grandparents, Robert and Ethel Kennedy, after she saw an old photo of them.



Connor made very rare public appearances since dating Taylor, as he took some time away from the spotlight to study at Harvard. He was more recently spotted earlier this year with his new model girlfriend, Michaela Vybohova.



Then came the Harry Styles era… ahhhh, this breakup pained me, mostly because it ended with Taylor leaving their St. John’s vacation, party of one, on the back of a boat…



And finally comes a relationship that contains a ‘blank space’ after the dash following the year 2017. Taylor and British actor Joe Alwyn have been going strong ever since, and this time around, the two have both kept their lives private.



I wouldn’t even be surprised if they were to get engaged soon, but now I’m just getting ahead of myself here…



So this seems like a good time to turn it over to you guys -- I gotta know all your thoughts on Taylor’s past flames, and while I’m still on the topic, do you think Joe is the one?! Share all your thoughts down in the comments, and then click right over here for another new video.



As always, be sure to hit that subscribe button and click that bell so you never miss an update. Thanks for tuning in, I’m Emile Ennis Jr. and I’ll see ya next time.





