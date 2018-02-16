#TagNBCLF S1 • E1

Meet Mama Cat, the Chef Saving St. Louis With Spaghetti | NBC Left Field

NBC Left Field
28K
1,010 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Feb 16, 2018

To see how Mama Cat delivers meals to the homeless for $3.42 apiece, click here: http://bit.ly/MamaCatMeals
As the temperature drops below 15 degrees in St. Louis, Cathy Daniels—better known as Mama Cat—leads her army of volunteer "Pot Bangerz" in feeding hundreds of Missouri’s homeless. Every day, Mama Cat can be found at a handful of food pantries collecting ingredients for meals.

SUBSCRIBE: http://nbcnews.to/2rAQzwx

FOLLOW NBC LEFT FIELD:
Facebook: http://nbcnews.to/2rACLSM
Instagram: http://nbcnews.to/2rAsQwp
Twitter: http://nbcnews.to/2rAsWUN

CALL THE FIELD PHONE: ☎️ (315) LF-FIELD

VISIT OUR SITE: http://nbcleftfield.com

Video journalist
Sutton Raphael

Aerial photography
Grant Slater

Graphics
Zachary Gibson

__

ABOUT NBC LEFT FIELD:

NBC Left Field is a new internationally-minded video troupe that makes short, creative documentaries and features specially designed for social media and set-top boxes. Our small team of cinematographers, journalists, animators and social media gurus aims to unearth stories and breathe creative life into current headlines. While pushing boundaries at home and abroad, NBC Left Field will also be serving as an experimental hub for NBC News style, treatment and audience engagement.

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to