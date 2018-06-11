The 2018 World Cup on FIFA TV YouTube!

Published on Jun 11, 2018

Want to know what you can expect on FIFA TV YouTube during the 2018 FIFA World Cup?

- Highlights Edit from each match
- Team Arrivals & Lineups
- Pre and Post Match Press conferences and Interviews
- Daily Preview Show and loads more!

We can't wait for the action to start!

To find out where to watch the games live check your TV guide.

