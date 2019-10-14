#ghostbsd #linux #opensource

GhostBSD 19.09 - Based on FreeBSD 12.0-STABLE and Using MATE Desktop 1.22

Premiered Oct 14, 2019

GhostBSD 19.09 is the latest release of GhostBSD. This release based on FreeBSD 12.0-STABLE while also pulling in TrueOS packages, GhostBSD 19.09 also has an updated OpenRC init system, a lot of unnecessary software was removed, AMDGPU and Radeon KMS is now valid xconfig options and a variety of other improvements and fixes.

GhostBSD 19.09 continues using the MATE desktop 1.22 by default, but also providing a community Xfce desktop image. GhostBSD 19.09 switches to LightDM as its display/log-in manager, supports ZFS now when using the MBR mode in the installer, drops gksu, and has a number of bug fixes especially to its installer among other packages.

Download GhostBSD 19.09: https://www.ghostbsd.org/download

