แจ๊ส ชวนชื่น vs เบียร์ เดอะวอยซ์ [Official MV] อยากดังโว้ย - Ost สลัมบอย ซอยตื๊ด (เพลงมันส์ล่าสุด)

เราจะเบียดบอดี้ฯ ขยี้โซ คูล กลบลาบานูน ปาดหน้ากะลาบิ๊กแอสชิดซ้าย ค๊อคเทลชิดขวา เปิดทางให้ข้า ซุปตาร์สลัมบอย#แจ๊สชวนชื่นเพลงใหม่ #เบียร์เดอะว๊อยท์ #ค่อมชวนชื่น #โรเบิร์ตสายควัน #สายตื๊ด #หนังตลก"สลัมบอย ซอยตื๊ด" 27 กรกฎาคมนี้ ทุกโรงภาพยนตร์ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ติดตามเบื้องหลังกองถ่าย "สลัมบอย ซอยตื๊ด" ก่อนใครได้ที่Fanpage สลัมบอย : https://www.facebook.com/SlumboysoiteeedWebsite : http://www.raruek.comFanpage Rareuk : https://www.facebook.com/RaruekChannelInstagram Raruek : https://www.instagram.com/raruek_prod...Twitter Raruek : https://twitter.com/@RaruekMovieFanpage M39 : https://www.facebook.com/m39studiosInstagram M39 : https://instagram.com/m39studios
