Israel Bombs Gaza & Syria In 24hrs, FBI Deems 'Conspiracy Theory' Domestic Terror Threat & 9/11 Res.

Streamed live on Aug 1, 2019

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.



* * *



Gabbard: Google and Facebook have the power to influence our fair elections

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G3KgM...

https://twitter.com/WajahatAli/status...

https://twitter.com/DanielLMcAdams/st...

https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/statu...



"KamalaHarrisDestroyed" Hashtag trends on Twitter after annihilation by Tulsi Gabbard, ‘Russian bots’ blamed

https://www.rt.com/usa/465579-kamala-...

https://twitter.com/USMCLiberal/statu...

https://twitter.com/Mattison/status/1...



Exclusive: FBI document warns conspiracy theories are a new domestic terrorism threat

https://news.yahoo.com/fbi-documents-...

The Clinton-Silsby Trafficking Scandal And The Media Cover Up: The True Origin Of PizzaGate

http://www.thelastamericanvagabond.co...

Six Case Studies That Point To Massive Pedophilia Rings At The Highest Levels Of Power

http://www.thelastamericanvagabond.co...



Three troops injured, Palestinian gunman killed in Gaza border clash

https://www.timesofisrael.com/idf-tro...

https://www.facebook.com/ShehabAgency...



Syria: Israeli Missiles Strike Quneitra, Near Border

https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/s...



Oil Tankers’ Tracking Signals Are Vanishing in the Strait of Hormuz

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl...



US extends waivers for countries to continue civil nuclear work with Iran

https://www.cnn.com/2019/07/30/politi...



PA: Palestinians don’t need Netanyahu’s permission to build on their land

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/201...



New York Area Fire Commissioners Make History, Call for New 9/11 Investigation: "Whereas, the overwhelming evidence..."

http://911blogger.com/news/2019-07-27...

https://www.ae911truth.org/news/540-n...



"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."