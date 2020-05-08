#NickiMinaj #NickiMinajPregnant #Beyonce

Nicki Minaj SQUASHES Beyoncé Feud Rumors & Teases Pregnancy!

Clevver News
4.69M
880 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on May 8, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#NickiMinaj #NickiMinajPregnant #Beyonce

Nicki Minaj is back in the news and congratulations may be in order for her and her possible bun in the oven... But hold on guys… we think we may smell some epic trolling!

What’s up guys, it’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and stop us if you’ve heard this one before, but Nicki Minaj may be... could be... or not be pregnant!

It all started Thursday on, where else, Twitter. Nicki took time out of her day to do a Q&A with her fans. While chatting it up, one of the Barbz asked her if she had been cooking recently.


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to