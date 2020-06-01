Protesters around U.S. demand justice for George Floyd (LIVE) | USA TODAY

Watch Queue
Queue
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Minneapolis and other U.S. cities braced for more heated demonstrations Monday after protesters and police across the nation clashed for a sixth straight night in the wake of George Floyd's death.
RELATED: Peaceful George Floyd protests marred by bursts of violence https://bit.ly/2ZYYiWs
More than 4,400 arrests have been made at demonstrations nationwide since video emerged showing former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin holding his knee to Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes. On Monday, President Donald Trump chastised governors for failing to halt the looting, vandalism and violence.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY: http://bit.ly/1xa3XAh
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY: https://bit.ly/2Xe8rwt
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
#protests #georgefloyd #usatoday
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Loading playlists...