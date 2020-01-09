Kylie Jenner SPEAKS OUT On Australia Donation Amid Backlash!

Published on Jan 9, 2020

As it turns out, celebrities are like rocks. If you apply enough pressure on the richest of the rich celebrities, they come out looking like diamonds.



What’s up guys it’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver news and Kylie Jenner has just put her money where her mouth is - or should i say, where her 3 thousand dollar mink slippers are.



Kylie recently got into some hot water, along with her sisters Kim and Kendall, regarding the catastrophic brushfires that are sweeping across Australia.



She posted a series of stories to her instagram account a few days back regarding the fires.



In one, she shared a video of the fires ravaging local wildlife in Australia.



In another, she showed the difference between the normal Australian coastline and the current coastline that is polluted with smoke and fire.



She shared a post by ABC News Australia that directed her followers to donate to fire relief efforts in Australia.



And then posted two more stories about the half a BILLION animals who have already died because of these fires and the damage done to their ecosystem.



In one, she shared a direct link to another donation page that helps save more Australian animals from dying by increasing the rescue relief efforts. She directed her followers to swipe up to help the Wires Emergency Fund.



In another, she showed this heartbreaking yet warming photo of a fireman carrying a koala. She said “over half a billion animals have been killed in Australia. This breaks my heart.’



And then there was a twist of dramatic irony that had so many followers upset and furious. That same day, just a few hours later, Kylie posted a photo of her “baby pink toes” covered in real mink fur.



Like a mink as in this furry, helpless little creature.



And nobody could miss that a milli-second ago Kylie was advocating for helping save Australia’s furry, helpless wildlife.



Kylie’s posted about these same slippers before earlier in December.



Wearing real fur is NEVER a good look. Just ask all the celebrities who have vowed to not wear real fur or support the fur trade industry, like Charlize Theron, Stella McCartney, Miley Cyrus, and Beyonce.



But wearing fur is even worse when you’re also out here advocating to save millions and millions of animals. So obviously there was quite a bit of backlash.



One person said “imagine being this disconnected from reality”.



Another person said “Stop buying her products and send the money to charities that need it instead. She doesn't need your money.”



But after news got back to her about people’s disgust in her wearing real fur slippers, particularly in light of the lost animal devastation in Australia, she made another series of instagram stories where she confirmed that she did in fact make a large donation to help the country.



Sot - “god bless you australia. I’m still praying for you. I hope everyone is still spreading awareness”



Kylie said that “right when this happened” she pledged a large sum of money to help.



She finished by saying that she’s still thinking about everyone who is affected by the fires and she hopes other people will help out as much as they can, too.



This comes just a few days after Kim and Kendall were also involved in a scandal involving these fires.



A few days after the news broke of the fires impact, Kim Kardashian tweeted a simple true statement: “climate change is real”.



She quickly deleted the tweet and reposted it with a broken heart and a world emoji.



And it led a lot of people to comment that she’s not doing nearly enough to help.



One person even said she should let her friend, Donald Trump, know that climate change is real.



Donald Trump has been a firm climate change denier since before he entered office. And since then, him and Kim have built quite the rapport.



Kendall also tweeted about the fires, retweeting presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.



Bernie’s tweet said “I say to those who are delaying action on climate change: Look at the blood-red sky and unbreathable air in Australia because of raging forest fires. Our futures are all connected. That is why we must bring the world together and enact a Green New Deal.”



But what do you guys think? Do you think Kylie made the donation because of the mink slippers backlash? And what are your thoughts on celebrities donating money to major cuases? Let me know what you think in the comments below.



And then click that subscribe button below to get even more stories like this! I’m Sussan Mourad and I’ll catch you later.







Australian Wildlife Rescue Organisation: https://www.wires.org.au/





