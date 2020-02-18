YouTubers CLAP BACK At Jake Paul For Ignorant Comments About Anxiety!

Published on Feb 18, 2020

What Jake Paul thought was your typical ‘Monday Motivation’ turned into a dumpster fire when he tweeted that we are responsible for our own anxiety, and fans are not having it.



What’s up guys, it’s Drew Dorsey back here with Clevver News, and if you’re still trying to recover from the long holiday weekend, you’re not alone.



Jake Paul is also still recovering from a tweet of his that went viral regarding mental health, and fans are going IN on him.



What he likely thought to be an innocent bit of motivation, turned out to be the complete opposite yesterday went he sent a now-deleted tweet that wrote, “Remember anxiety is created by you. Sometimes you gotta let life play out and remind yourself to be happy & that the answers will come. Chill your mind out. Go for a walk. Talk to a friend."



The message went viral within minutes, as fans slammed Jake for his ‘insensitive’ message about mental health struggles, especially the part where he told his fans to cure their anxiety by “just chilling” and “taking a walk.”



Fans, including fellow YouTubers, chimed in ridiculing Jake, and even sharing some of their own stories about their battle with anxiety and mental health.



Colleen Ballinger wrote back saying, “Telling people with anxiety to just stop having anxiety does not help them with their anxiety.”



Vlogger and recovering addict, Taylor Dean poked fun at Jake’s tweet, adding, “All of us are gettin cured of our anxiety disorders from jake paul’s tweet tonight... honestly a revolutionary moment.”



This also comes after Vine star Cameron Dallas was ridiculed for the same attempt as Jake made, but only about depression.



All this backlash eventually got back to Jake, who responded to his own tweet in defense of what he wrote… annnnd you can only imagine the backlash THIS caused… again.



He tweeted a link titled, ‘How To Cope With Anxiety’ and also wrote, “Everyone clowning my tweet but it’s now spreading more awareness about anxiety which I didn’t even know was a thing till I was 18 but had it my whole life & never knew how to deal with it. If u think u have it or wanna deal with it try reading this.”



I’m no therapist, but I’m thinking it probbbbably would’ve been in Jake’s best interest to just not tweet anything at all, but here we are.



Fans began responding to this tweet, claiming that the point of the backlash isn’t, in fact, funny, like this user, who said, “Nobody is 'clowning' on your tweet. your tweet is dangerous to your young impressionable audience. anxiety is bad enough as it is, but now you're trying to make it seem like its our fault that we feel anxious. it's just so invalidating and shortsighted. You should delete it.”



That response has gained almost 4,000 likes from other fans, as many other tweets are gaining the same amount of praise.



Another fan tweeted, “Being anxious and having anxiety are not the same. drinking water and going for a walk are things for people who r stressed or nervous not people who have to live with anxiety disorder.”



Although Jake did admit he also has anxiety, the irony about all of this is that Jake’s ex-wife Tana Mongeau has previously opened up about struggling with mental illness last month after their split.



She revealed to Page Six QUOTE, “I’m just really focusing on loving myself, doing good things for myself. Trying to really focus on my mental health and physical health and help my followers do the same and see where life takes me.”



Ok, so maybe Jake was trying to take a page out of his fellow YouTuber friends’ books and attempting to help and relate to his fans, buuuuut it clearly wasn’t done in the most tasteful of ways…



But what do you guys think... Did Jake’s tweet actually spread more awareness, or did it do more harm than good?



