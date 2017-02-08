TOM CRUISE FALLS INTO OTHER MOVIES

Published on Feb 8, 2017

I randomly stumbled upon a small footage of Tom Cruise falling for Vanilla Sky. I'm really not a post production expert but what the hell, I wanted to play a little with it 😉

Hope you'll enjoy



The movies I used :

Vanilla Sky

MIB 3

Star Wars Episode II

The Lord of the Rings : The Two Towers

Furious Seven

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

The Avengers

Jerry Maguire

Con Air

Mission : Impossible 3



the screams are from Vanilla Sky and the new Mummy Trailer ;)



original footage here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kdYfN...



