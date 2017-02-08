TOM CRUISE FALLS INTO OTHER MOVIES

Published on Feb 8, 2017

I randomly stumbled upon a small footage of Tom Cruise falling for Vanilla Sky. I'm really not a post production expert but what the hell, I wanted to play a little with it 😉
Hope you'll enjoy

The movies I used :
Vanilla Sky
MIB 3
Star Wars Episode II
The Lord of the Rings : The Two Towers
Furious Seven
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
The Avengers
Jerry Maguire
Con Air
Mission : Impossible 3

the screams are from Vanilla Sky and the new Mummy Trailer ;)

original footage here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kdYfN...

Twitter : twitter.com/DrMachakil

