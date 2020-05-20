Mélange Sneak Peek

Watch Queue
Queue
Loading...
Loading...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Loading...
Loading...
After the founder of the historic gay bar Mélange mysteriously and suddenly dies, his younger protege and estranged ex-wife battle for control of the legendary bar. As the stakes rise and tensions mount, Mélange becomes infested with betrayal, corruption, and revenge.
Watch the pilot for Melange 👉 https://youtu.be/xzvrc1Z_i_4
Subscribe: http://logo.to/ZirLXq
Connect with Logo TV:
Instagram LogoTV: http://instagram.com/LogoTV
Follow Logo TV: https://twitter.com/LogoTV
News from Logo TV: http://www.NewNowNext.com
Like Logo TV: http://facebook.com/Logo
LogoTV's Official Site: https://www.logotv.com
Logo is a leading entertainment brand inspired by and for the LGBTQ+ community and reflects the creative class across television, digital and social platforms. Logo features one-of-a-kind personalities, shows, specials, and unique stories. From hit series like RuPaul's Drag Race, to legendary movies and sitcoms The Golden Girls, AbFab, Will&Grace and more, Logo TV provides an entertainment experience outside the boundaries of what's expected.
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Loading playlists...