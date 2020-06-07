#PrideMonth #BlackLivesMatter #LiliReinhart

Lili Reinhart, Halsey & More LGBTQ+ Celebs Supporting BLM Movement!

Clevver News
4.72M
1,782 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 7, 2020

LGBTQ celebrities are coming together to stand in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.As we continue the fight for justice among the Black community, it’s important to take this time to celebrate and also stand in solidarity of another community that has been deeply impacted by social injustice. . Watch the latest Clevver News Feed:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l1miO...


Subscribe for more Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

More from Clevver News:
Rumor Patrol: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaJYu...
YouTuber News: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cyv6r...
Celebrity Lowdown: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKA34...

For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Follow our hosts!
Emile Ennis Jr. @emileennisjr Sussan Mourad @sussan_mourad

#PrideMonth #BlackLivesMatter #LiliReinhart

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to