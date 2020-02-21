BTS' 'Map Of The Soul: 7' Breaks Records Just After Release!

Published on Feb 21, 2020

BTS JUST released their new album, Map of the Soul: 7, and the results are in -- it’s officially a massive hit.



What’s up? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and it’s a big day for BTS fans!



BTS just dropped their highly anticipated new album Map of the Soul: 7 and it’s already breaking records left and right. And don’t worry, we will get into all those records in just a bit. But first, the BTS boys stopped by the Today Show this morning, RM explained why they decided to call the album Map of the Soul: 7.



The album has a whopping 20 tracks on it, with the first 5 tracks being from their EP Map of the Soul: Persona that came out last year.



According to Forbes, the songs are very musically diverse and the album has something for everyone on it from pop to hip hop.



But unlike most US artists, in South Korea they don’t put out singles before the album, so BTS has just been so excited to share this whole body of work with their fans and it’s finally here.



And to say fans are loving it would be an understatement. Seriously look at this set up one fan had.



And the BTS ARMY has basically taken over Twitter flooding it with their love for the new album.



One person wrote quote, “This whole album is full of hope, love, respect, appreciation, motivation~ i'm so happy to be an A.R.M.Y and to be able to enjoy your music thank you so much and I love you MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_7 @BTS_twt”



Another wrote quote, “Never thought it would be possible to be in love with 7 men at once but here we are! Im loving it MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_7 BTSComeback2020 @BTS_twt”



And another said quote, “Reviewers giving positive reviews of MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_7 that actually take @BTS_twt's work seriously AND talk about the lyric content, their dominance, and their messaging is enough to make me cry…”





So obviously ARMY is loving it! But I want to know what do you guys think about their new album. Are you already obsessed with it as these fans are? Get the convo going down in the comments below.



Alright, as promised, let’s get to how this album has already broken records in just a matter of hours.



Starting with the fact that immediately upon release, Map of the Soul: 7 became the best selling album of the YEAR worldwide according to Chart Data.



And this isn’t exactly a surprise given the fact that the album had over 4 million global pre-orders, but it’s extremely impressive.



And we had a feeling that BTS would have a successful first day, but we had no idea just how MASSIVE it would be.



All 20 songs featured on the album occupy the top 20 spots on the iTunes chart, meaning BTS currently holds the 20 best selling songs in the largest music market in the world ALL AT ONCE.



I mean can we get a MIC DROP for these guys? They deserve it.



Thank you, thank you.



Ok so which song is taking the cake as number one?



Well, leading the way at number 1 and number 2 are the two versions of their single “On.”



The BTS only version came in at number 1 and the version featuring Sia came in at number 2.



Sia was clearly excited about the collaboration posting this pic on her Instagram writing quote, “Sia x @bts.bighitofficial's collab for the remix of from their new album MapOfTheSoul7 is out now! - Team Sia”



And the BTS ARMY is super excited about Sia’s feature on their album.



One person wrote quote, “Loving your voice and I hope you will make more music with boys!!! You all voices are made for each other”



Another said quote, “Sia be promoting @BTS_twt on her YouTube channel with 16M followers and tell everyone to stream. Now this is THE SONGWRITER whom we need to hype and send our appreciation to!”



And another said quote, “just heard the song. Sia x BTS snapped!”



And we’re just glad that the album is finally here!



But I want to know what you guys think about it.



What do you think about Map of the Soul: 7? Which track is your favorite?

Let me know down in the comments below.



I'm your host Sussan Mourad and I'll see ya next time!





