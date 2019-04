Published on Apr 26, 2019

The No. 1 ranked player in the world on FIFA.gg vs. the Argentinian 'Yagocai'. England and Argentina faced each other in the quarter-finals of the FIFA eNations Cup 2019. After a draw between 'Nicolas99FC' and 'Tom' in the first match, the pressure was on in the second match. Watch the full clip to see who came out on top!



Follow the FIFA eWorld Cup on:

https://www.facebook.com/FIFAeWorldCup

https://twitter.com/FIFAeWorldCup

https://www.youtube.com/fifatv