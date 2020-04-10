Top 10 Fastest Women's 100m Sprint in Olympic History | Top Moments

Published on Apr 10, 2020

10) Tori Bowie (USA) - 10.83S - Rio 2016 🥈

9) Carmelita Jeter (USA) - 10.83S - London 2012

8) Juliet Cuthbert (JAM) - 10.83S - Atlanta 1996 🥈

7) Gail Devers (USA) - 10.82S - Atlanta 1996 🥇

6) Veronica Campbell-Brown (JAM) - 10.81S - London 2012 🥉

5) Carmelita Jeter (USA) - 10.78S - London 2012 🥉

4) Shelly-Ann Fraser (JAM) - 10.78S - Beijing 2008 🥇

3) Shelly-Ann Fraser (JAM) - 10.75S - London 2012 🥇

2) Elaine Thompson (JAM) - 10.71S - Rio 2016 🥇

1) Florence Griffith Joyner (USA) - 10.62S - Seoul 1988 🥇



