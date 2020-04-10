Top 10 Fastest Women's 100m Sprint in Olympic History | Top Moments

Enjoy watching the fastest Women's 100m Sprint ever in Olympic history! Who else should be on this list? Let us know in the comments!
10) Tori Bowie (USA) - 10.83S - Rio 2016 🥈
9) Carmelita Jeter (USA) - 10.83S - London 2012
8) Juliet Cuthbert (JAM) - 10.83S - Atlanta 1996 🥈
7) Gail Devers (USA) - 10.82S - Atlanta 1996 🥇
6) Veronica Campbell-Brown (JAM) - 10.81S - London 2012 🥉
5) Carmelita Jeter (USA) - 10.78S - London 2012 🥉
4) Shelly-Ann Fraser (JAM) - 10.78S - Beijing 2008 🥇
3) Shelly-Ann Fraser (JAM) - 10.75S - London 2012 🥇
2) Elaine Thompson (JAM) - 10.71S - Rio 2016 🥇
1) Florence Griffith Joyner (USA) - 10.62S - Seoul 1988 🥇
