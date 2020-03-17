travelling in the Mumbai local train | करोनाचे संकट, मात्र मुंबई लोकल सुरळीत | Maharashtra Times

Published on Mar 17, 2020

#mumbailocal #coronavirus #mumbai

मुंबई आणि गर्दी हे समीकरण आता रोजचचं झालं आहे. नौसर्गिक आपत्ती असो किंवा अपघात मुंबई कधीच थांबत नाही. सध्या मुंबई आणि महाराष्ट्रावर करोना व्हायरसचे संकट आहे. करोनाचे सावट असले तरी मुंबईची लाइफलाइन मात्र थांबली नाहीये. नोकरदार वर्ग आपल्या रोजच्या कामासाठी बाहेर पडले आहेत. संसर्ग टाळण्यासाठी खबरदारीचा उपाय म्हणून मास्क लावून मुंबईकर घराबाहेर पडले आहेत

आणखी व्हिडिओ पाहण्यासाठी सबस्क्राइब करा: Subscribe to the 'Maharashtra Times' channel here: https://goo.gl/KmyUnf



Social Media Links

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maharashtrat...

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mataonline

Google+ : https://plus.google.com/+maharashtrat...



About Channel :



Maharashtra Times is Marathi's No.1 website & YouTube channel and a unit of Times Internet Limited. The channel has strong backing from the Maharashtra Times Daily Newspaper and holds pride in its editorial values. The channel covers Maharashtra News, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune and news from all other cities of Maharashtra, National News and International News in Marathi 24x7. Popularly known as मटा; the channel delivers Marathi Business News, Petrol price in Maharashtra, Gold price in Maharashtra, Latest Sports News in Marathi and also covers off-beat sections like Movie Gossips, DIY Videos, Beauty Tips in Marathi, Health Tips in Marathi, Recipe Videos, Daily Horoscope, Astrology, Tech Reviews etc.