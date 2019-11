Published on Nov 7, 2019

Diego Duarte's 86th-minute winner put an exclamation point on a stirring comeback for Paraguay, who vanquished Argentina 3-2 in the Round of 16 at the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019™. Behind 0-2 at halftime, La Albirrojita netted three times while shutting out their South American rivals in the second period.



