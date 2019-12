Published on Dec 4, 2019

Exercise: start in a standing position on the goal line, with the ball held at pelvis height. Hop to the cone while transferring the ball under alternating legs. On the way back, jog backwards to the goal line.



Key points:

• Back to be kept straight when front knee is elevated

• Front knee to be brought towards chest

• Shoulder, hip, knee and foot of supporting leg should be aligned



Repetitions: Two (one clockwise, one anticlockwise).