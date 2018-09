Published on Sep 4, 2018

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN



FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN



The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, is to meet Argentina's finance minister in Washington later to discuss a request to speed up payments from the country's $50 billion bailout. Buenos Aires announced new austerity measures on Monday, aimed at stemming the slump of the peso. Also today, the former NFL player who sparked the "take a knee" controversy is fronting Nike's new ad campaign.

http://www.france24.com/en/taxonomy/e...



Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com



Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN



Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.Eng...



Follow us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/France24_en