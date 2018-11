Published on Nov 22, 2018

A Turkish news website says the CIA has a recording of a phone call in which Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gave instructions to "silence Jamal Khashoggi as soon as possible".

Donald Trump says a CIA assessment does not conclude that Prince Mohammad ordered the murder.

Al Jazeera's Tony Birtley reports from Istanbul.



