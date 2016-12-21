Rostov-on-Don - FWC 2018 Host City Poster Animation

Published on Dec 21, 2016

Rostov-on-Don is a port city on the Don River, 1109 km southwest of Moscow. Horses are a powerful symbol in the city’s history as seen in the First Cavalry Army monument, forming the base of the image in the poster. The Don River, central to the city’s identity, is represented by the blue swirling “waves” under the horses’ churning hooves. Green oak branches, which mimic the colour of the football pitch, resemble, the Rostov-on-Don city’s heraldic emblem. Finally, the football includes the red, blue and orange colours of the Rostov region flag.