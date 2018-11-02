Simone Biles "You have to choose your battles wisely" | Exclusive Interview

Published on Nov 2, 2018

Simone Biles made history by becoming the first woman to win four all-around titles at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Doha. It was one of the more challenging days of Biles' career, dealing with pain from a kidney stone and falls from the beam and the vault to secure victory.



The four-time Olympic champion spoke exclusively to Olympic Channel from her hotel the morning after and reveals more about her Doha hospital experience, her strange food cravings and how she met boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr.



