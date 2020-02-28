Normani Speaks Out On Camila Cabello's Racist Remarks!

Published on Feb 28, 2020

Normani is speaking out about Camila Cabello’s past racist memes and slurs! And you guys, this all went down during their days in Fifth Harmony.



Normani is one of the cover star’s of this month’s Rolling Stone alongside Megan Thee Stallion and SZA.



And in the issue, Normani finally opens up about Camila Cabello’s past racist remarks in old Tumblr posts and tweets, which she apologized for at the end of last year.



In case you forgot, screenshots of Camila’s old Tumblr account where she posted offensive and racist memes and comments resurfaced on the internet.





