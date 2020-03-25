Tom Holland Gets Sick & Fans Worry It's Coronavirus!

Published on Mar 25, 2020

Many celebrities have been open with their fans about testing positive for coronavirus and now fans are worried that Tom Holland may have caught COVID-19 after he said he was feeling sick during a recent Instagram Live.



It all started when he went live on Instagram and revealed that he’s been feeling super sick.



He also took to his stories to reiterate that he isn’t feeling well but that he is going to be self quarantining for 14 days just in case.



It doesn’t seem like Tom got tested, but while he himself said he doesn’t think he has the virus, many of his fans are concerned.



They are taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.







