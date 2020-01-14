WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Harvey Weinstein and his army of spies | 60 Minutes Australia

Published on Jan 14, 2020

In a major 60 MINUTES investigation, Liam Bartlett reveals an added level of Weinstein wickedness. To cover up his many crimes, the one-time Hollywood heavyweight had at his disposal a so-called “army of spies”. These “agents” collected sensitive and embarrassing information about his victims, which was then used to discredit or shut them up. Among Weinstein’s trusted allies was Australian Dylan Howard, who a few days ago went to court to try to stop his part in Bartlett’s story being broadcast. Unfortunately for Howard, he failed. Subscribe here: http://9Soci.al/chmP50wA97J Full Episodes here http://9Soci.al/sImy50wNiXL



60 Minutes Australia (2018)



For forty years, 60 Minutes have been telling Australians the world’s greatest stories. Tales that changed history, our nation and our lives. Reporters Liz Hayes, Allison Langdon, Tara Brown, Charles Wooley, Liam Bartlett and Sarah Abo look past the headlines because there is always a bigger picture. Sundays are for 60 Minutes.



