Billie Eilish COMPETING With Lizzo To Take Home The Most Grammys!

Published on Jan 24, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

Music’s biggest night is just around the corner and we love so many of this year’s nominees. Seriously we love them so much we couldn’t pick who we think is going to win so we turned to you guys to see who you think is going to take home the most awards. What’s up? It’s Drew Dorsey here with Clevver News and I can’t believe the Grammys are already almost here! This time of year is my favorite and this year’s nominees are some of my favorite artists of all time.Lizzo leads the pack with eight nods, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X each have six nominations, and Ariana Grande and H.E.R. both scored 5.But who is going to take home the MOST awards? Well, real fans of the Grammys know that music’s biggest night tends to thrive on surprises.So no one really knows who will take home the most awards, but we decided to turn to you, the Clevver fans, our internet family to know who you think will be winning the most awards.We put a poll up on YouTube and we got thousands and thousands of votes so thank you to everyone who participated. Let’s go in order, coming in 4th place with only 3% of you thinking that he will be taking home the most awards is Lil Nas X.Lil Nas X is nominated 6 times for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Duo, Best Rap Song, and Best Music Video.But only but only some of you think he’s walking away with the most trophies Sunday night.And as much as we love Lil Nas X, I get it. He has been getting some heat as his “album” he is nominated for isn’t actually even an album, it’s an EP.It only has 8 songs and the Swifties in particular were outraged that he was nominated for Album of the Year and Taylor wasn’t given Lover was eligible and has 18 tracks.But hey, the Recording Academy nominated him so he’s definitely qualified and still may walk away a BIG winner Sunday night.Let’s move on to Lizzo who came in 3rd with 10% of you thinking she will win the most at the Grammys.This is somewhat surprising given that she is nominated for the most awards.She’s nominated for pretty much everything, you ready for this?Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best Urban Contemporary Album.So it’s looking pretty likely that Lizzo is going to walk away with a Grammy or two or three.And she totally deserves it! What many of you don’t know is that her 2019 album Cuz I Love You is actually Lizzo’s third studio album. She has been working hard and paying her dues for years, now it’s finally paid off with 8 Grammy nominations.So I’m sure she’s feeling good as hell either way, even though only 10% of you think she’s going to win the most.Alright coming in 2nd with 32% of the vote is none other than Ariana Grande.Ari is nominated in 5 categories which are Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo, and Best Pop Vocal Album.And I totally agree with y’all here. I feel like Ari is definitely going to walk away a winner.She won her first Grammy last year for Best Pop Vocal album for Sweetener, though she famously didn’t attend the Grammys after having a disagreement with the event’s executive producer, Ken Ehrlich.He reportedly refused to allow her to perform “7 Rings,” which was her biggest hit single, TMZ reported.Ariana tweeted out a response to Ken saying that it was too late for her to pull something together.But it looks like the air has been cleared because not only is Ari nominated for 5 awards, but she also announced on her IG that she will be performing at this year’s show.And we can’t wait to see it!Alright, now drum roll please.The person you all think will take home the most Grammys this Sunday is none other than, Billie Eilish!A whopping 55% of you think that Billie is a shoe in to win the most awards at the Grammys.And it makes total sense. Billie has had the year of her life.She was nominated for 6 Grammys for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Pop Vocal Album.Her album was also nominated for Best Engineered Album which her brother Finneas O'Connell is nominated for.While I totally see Billie winning a ton of awards, the award I want her to win most is Best New Artist.She feels like the truest definition of what this award is all about and she absolutely deserves it.As much as I love Lizzo, she’s on her third studio album, it feels like she deserves some other awards, but not best NEW artist.And many of you guys have commented on our poll sharing your love for Billie and writing reasons why you think she’s going to win the most.



For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad