Published on Apr 30, 2020

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s pregnancy news has been all the rave for the past 24 hours, but many are now concerned about Perrie Edwards and what she has to say about the big reveal.



What’s up y’all, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. back here on Clevver News, and if you’re worried about Perrie post-baby news, do yourself a favor, plop back down on the couch, and RE-LAX, because girl is CHILLIN.





