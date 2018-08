Published on Aug 23, 2018

In honor of the 10th anniversary of the Bejing 2008 games, Nastia Liukin takes us #BackToBeijing2008 to reminisce on her experience, and also talk about the gymnastics super-star Simone Biles.



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com