#SelenaGomez #HBOMax #RareBeauty

Selena Gomez's New Project Will Make Your Mouth Water

Clevver News
4.69M
1,536 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on May 6, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#SelenaGomez #HBOMax #RareBeauty

We all know and love Selena Gomez for her music, her acting, and even her producing, but she’s about to take on an entirely new project that’s sure to spice things up & make you salivate.

What’s up? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News and our girl Selena Gomez is heading into the kitchen with HBO Max for her very own cooking show!

While we’ve all been social distancing and hanging at home, many people have tried picking up new hobbies whether that’s tie dying, drawing, or brushing up on cooking skills.


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to