Published on Feb 3, 2017

Lena Hentschel, 15, is a German High Diver and a big hope for her country in The Olympic Games 2020. At such a young age, she can still take part of the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games. Her motto is "no fun, no success."



