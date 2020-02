Published on Feb 19, 2020

The US-American WBC heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder had a late start to boxing, taking up the traditional Olympic sport at 20 years of age. Enjoy this look back at his fights as an amateur from the 2008 Summer Olympic Games in Beijing that brought him not only the Bronze Medal but also his nickname 'The Bronze Bomber'!



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔

http://oly.ch/Subscribe



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com