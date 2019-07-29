Life as a North Korean Elite | Former Ambassador Thae Yong-ho | China Uncensored

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Jul 29, 2019
Life seems good for North Korea's elite. But just beneath the surface, it's a nightmare. Thae Yong-ho was a North Korean ambassador. He saw through the lies of the Kim dynasty when he saw the Western world and freedom and democracy. He managed to defect. And now he's on Kim Jong-Un's list of people to assassinate. Shelley Zhang sat down with him at the Oslo Freedom Forum to discuss how he broke through the double think and what he's doing for other North Koreans.