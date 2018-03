Published on Mar 16, 2018

Robert David Steele rejoins the program to discuss the latest developments with Trumps latest firing of Rex Tillerson and his decision to move Pompeo to Secretary of State and Haspel to CIA Chief. We also discuss the unification of South and North Korea and how that solution was forged. Lastly RDS shares his involvement with the International Human Trafficking Commission and the work that they are doing worldwide to crackdown on Human Trafficking.



