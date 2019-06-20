#WWCDAILY #DareToShine #FIFAWWC

Argentina stun Scotland in epic comeback | Women’s World Cup Daily

Argentina stunned Scotland, coming back from 3-0 down to grab a point that might just keep their World Cup dream alive. Meanwhile, England eased past Japan to clinch top spot with the latter qualifying as runners-up in Group D on one of the most action-packed days yet at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019.

Tatiyana and Nabil will be here every day, bringing you the ultimate World Cup experience. All the goals, all the action and all the excitement! #WWCDAILY #DareToShine #FIFAWWC

