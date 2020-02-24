Southwest China's Foundational Rapeseed Oil (菜籽油简介)

Published on Feb 24, 2020

In Sichuan and throughout the Chinese Southwest (Hunan, Guizhou, and Yunnan as well), the fundamental cooking oil is something called “Caiziyou”. It’s basically like rapeseed oil, but… not quite. We mention it quite a bit in these recipes, and’ve gotten a bunch of questions on the topic. So we figured it was high time for an introduction.



So right. You can buy the stuff (soon, 3/1 at the latest I’d gather) from Mala Market here:



https://themalamarket.com/collections...



It’s not really sold out, they just haven’t quite started selling it yet. Should be quite soon. Originally we wanted to time everything so that they started selling it *right* when we released this video but… I’ve made them wait a long time on this video, so was a bit of a timing kerfuffle (this was a really tough video for me to cut, in fairness to myself). You can also have them notify you when it’s ready to go out the door, if you want to do that.



Huge thank you to Xiangxi Miaojiang Elder for his video on making Caiziyou, it was an enormous help to us and I’d heavily recommend going and watching the whole thing:



https://youtu.be/L6iQwwMX3UY



Also, the Derrycamma farms video was quite interesting as well. It’s one of the more Irish things I’ve seen in a while, check it out here:



https://youtu.be/IKE8l272gGs



Also, the full video of the harvest of winter kale is courtesy of Urban Farmer Curtis stone. You can check out his full video here, I ended up going down a bit of a rabbit hole binging some of his videos:



https://youtu.be/TmZGl_xbiys



Lastly, enormous thank you to Michael Rogge doing god’s work by uploading old, rare footage to YouTube. That footage was from his “Old Chengdu, Western China, in 1940”, but I’d also heavily recommend checking out his whole China playlist. Great stuff:



https://youtu.be/JWm2w5TaTI8



Also, I’ll get the stock footage credits out of the way here. The bit of the lettuce (yeah I know that wasn’t brassicas), the drone footage of the dude walking through the rapeseed fields, and the two shots of the container ports are all from videvo.net. I just discovered them trying to whip together this video, and… that website is awesome. Actually free, actually solid stock footage – didn’t know such a thing existed. Now we just need something similar with music and I can finally get rid of this BwB outro music…



Speaking of which, that outro music is "Add And" by Broke For Free https://soundcloud.com/broke-for-free (lovely tune but man I do want something a bit less… done)



And oh! There was a tiny bit of footage of Shenzhen there that’s via Blondie in China. Our favorite China travel vlogger (or second favorite, depending on if Trevor James counts or not)… check out her channel here:



https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCISr...



SOURCES:



I’ll be updating this throughout the day once I sort through my mess of notes. Let’s at least get the health stuff out of the way first because I promised it in the video.



On Erucic acid’s (lack of) toxicity:

http://www.foodstandards.gov.au/publi... (this seems to have gone off line the last couple days, it’s Food Standards Australia New Zealand’s “Erucic Acid in food: A Toxicological Review and Risk Assessment”… I’ll also see if I can upload this somewhere for you guys)

https://www.nytimes.com/2011/11/02/di... (“American Chefs Discover Mustard Oil”, this has the interview with the professor from Harvard School of Public Health)

https://efsa.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/... (“Erucic Acid in Feed and Food” via the EFSA CONTAM panel)



Again, more’s coming soon.



ABOUT US

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Learn how to cook real deal, authentic Chinese food! We post recipes every Friday (unless we happen to be travelling) :)



We're Steph and Chris - a food-obsessed couple that lives in Shunde, China. Steph is from Guangzhou and loves cooking food from throughout China - you'll usually be watching her behind the wok. Chris is a long-term expat from America that's been living in China and loving it for the last eleven years - you'll be listening to his explanations and recipe details, and doing some cooking at times as well.



This channel is all about learning how to cook the same taste that you'd get in China. Our goal for each video is to give you a recipe that would at least get you close to what's made by some of our favorite restaurants here. Because of that, our recipes are no-holds-barred Chinese when it comes to style and ingredients - but feel free to ask for tips about adaptations and sourcing too!