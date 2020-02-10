Ariana Grande SHADED By Green Day Singer!!!

Published on Feb 10, 2020

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong just threw shade at Ariana Grande and the Arianators are absolutely not having it. Especially since he pitted Ariana against Billie Eilish!



What's up guys? It's Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and some Ariana Grande fans are not thrilled with Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong after his recent interview with USA Today.



On Sunday, Billie Joe sat down with USA Today, where he talked about making music, Green Day’s upcoming album, and the Grammys.



It all started when the interviewer asked, "How did you feel about Billie Eilish's Grammys sweep last week?"



And in case you forgot, Billie Joe and Billie Eilish were on the cover of Rolling Stone together back in October and since then, the two musicians have remained friends and supporters of each other’s work.



So clearly, Billie Joe was excited for Billie Eilish when she and her brother Finneas collectively won 10 Grammys.



Billie Joe said that he was “stoked” for Billie and her brother, but he also said the musical duo was the “real deal” when compared to other popstars.



This is where things get a little dicey.



Billie Joe said quote, “It’s insanely well-deserved. Their music is very real, and you can tell it all comes from them, which is what sets it apart from what other pop acts are doing. It’s not even comparable to think about what she does compared to someone like Ariana Grande. She’s the real deal.”



And naturally, some Ari fans were not happy with this comment.



As obsessed as we all are with Billie Eilish - there is never a need to drag another star we love like Ari - in somewhat of an attempt to compliment Billie. Which doesn’t make sense on so many levels and especially because Billie is such a huge fan of Ari’s.



And fans agree, they have taken to social media to voice their concerns about this comment.



One person said quote, “i’m just sayin... we can’t drag billie. she literally loves ariana the same way we love her. stop comparing women in an industry that’s already shitty enough. grow up.”



Another said quote, “Not even that big of an Ariana fan, but this was a shitty move by Billie Joe... Why the need to compare two totally different artists, just because they're both young women?”



And another wrote quote, “Billie Eilish loves Ariana and I'm sure if he actually cared or liked enough Billie he would know that. She's way too vocal about it for any of her fans not to know she looks up to Ariana, and I'm sure she wouldn't appreciate Armstrong putting her down”



And just in case Billie Joe forgot, even Billie Eilish thought Ariana should’ve won album of the year at the Grammys.



Yeah that happened!



But it wasn’t just other popstars that Billie Joe had opinions on.



During the interview, he also slammed the Grammys as a whole because there was a lack of quote “rock music” at the event.



He said quote, “The fact that they aired a comedy record award and didn’t have a rock band on television, I just don’t even know what that is. I love comedy just as much as the next guy, but they are doing a disservice to rock music. That’s the way I feel about it.”



So clearly he’s got some issues with the Recording Academy, and that reason makes sense, but leave Ariana out of it am I right?!



But none of this seems to be bothering Ariana Grande who just celebrated the the one-year anniversary of her Grammy nominated album “Thank U, Next.”



She opened up on social media about how much the project meant to her.



Ari shared this pic and wrote quote, “making this project with so many dear friends quite literally saved my life and gave me the courage to be vulnerable and be honest with people. thank u for making me feel heard, safe and incredibly human. it is nice (and so healing) to know that i don’t have to hide behind a weird, polished pop star facade and that i’m able to connect with so many people over my truths and pain.”



And another wrote quote, “The album is still a bop. Best for this season. Absolutely beautiful, cheers for your talent and hardwork, and thank you for this post”



And we agree! I’ve still got this album on repeat and always listen to it before a night out!



But I want to know what you guys think about all of this.

Were you upset about Billie Joe’s comment comparing Ari to Billie? And what is your favorite track on Thank U Next?





