Kosovare Asllani – Player of the Match – Chile v Sweden

Kosovare Asllani opened the scoring with a late second-half strike in Sweden's 2-0 win over Chile at the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™ and was awarded the #PlayeroftheMatch presented by Visa.

