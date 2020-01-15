Selena Gomez SHOCKED She Inspired Billie Eilish's Music!

Published on Jan 15, 2020

Selena Gomez talked about all things music when she stopped by The Tonight Show earlier this week, but Jimmy Fallon shocked Sel with news that she inspired one of Billie Eilish’s most popular and iconic songs.What’s up? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and one of my favorite things ever is when worlds collide, especially when it’s two of my favorite celebs and they get inspo from one another.In this case it’s Selena Gomez and Billie Eilish, who are clearly fans of each other.Earlier this week when Sel was on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, they talked about all things Rare.During the interview, Selena revealed the meaningful reason she decided to call her album Rare. But Selena also talked about how every detail on the album mattered to her including things like the lyrics and the production of each track.Jimmy asked Selena about a notable producer on my personal favorite song off the album, Lose You To Love Me.Sel went on to say that Finneas quote, “did an amazing job he’s obviously extremely talented.”And we couldn’t agree more. He’s produced all of Billie’s music with her, so clearly he’s one of the best in the biz at the moment. I recently got to chat with him at the AMAs and honestly, not only is he so incredibly talented, but listening to him speak about Billie, they are absolute sibling goals! And after this is when things got really fun during Selena’s interview.Jimmy surprised her with the news that Billie actually has gotten inspo from Selena in the past.Obviously, Sel wasn’t the Bad Guy, the connection actually took us on a trip down memory lane. Jimmy revealed the Wizards of Waverly Place theme song was actually an inspiration behind Billie’s Grammy nominated song "Bad Guy."Ugh Selena’s reaction to finding out this news is so sweet! They then played each song and honestly, I can hear some similarities! You’ve gotta listen to both back to back to see what I’m talking about.But Billie and Finneas also revealed the Wizards of Waverly Place connection during their interview with Rolling Stone.And now all I can say is… Selena, Billie, Finneas WE ARE READY FOR THE COLLAB.And fans agree. They are taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.And we couldn’t agree more!The dream-like, and raw sound of Billie’s voice mixed with Selena’s breezy, and deeper sound would sound SO good together.And with Finneas and Selena working together, it doesn’t seem so far fetched.But Selena’s song Lose You To Love Me, that Finneas produced, is only one of many very emotional, raw songs are her new album.In a new interview with Billboard Selena said that she refuses to apologize for speaking and singing her truth.

Sel then talked about her song Lose You To Love Me, which became her first song to hit Number 1 on the charts, and how far it has come since she first wrote it.Another track that fans have been loving off the album is her empowering song "Vulnerable."In the song we hear Selena sing about wondering if a potential lover will handle her heart with care.She spoke to Billboard in detail about the track.And now with some of her most challenging days yet behind her, Selena says she's looking forward to her future.And we love that attitude and vision for 2020 and beyond.Yes Selena we stan!

