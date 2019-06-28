Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
YouTube Premium
Loading...
Get YouTube without the ads.
Working...
Skip trial
1 month free
Find out why
Close
ITA v. NED - Italy Pre-Match Press Conference
FIFATV
Loading...
Unsubscribe from FIFATV?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
7.9M
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Transcript
Add translations
790 views
73
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
74
6
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
7
Loading...
Loading...
Transcript
The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Streamed live 72 minutes ago
Category
Sports
Loading...
Hide chat
Show chat
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
ITA v. NED - Netherlands Pre-Match Press Conference
- Duration: 25:04.
FIFATV
1,544 views
New
25:04
FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019
FIFATV
ITA v. NED - Post-Match Press Conference
FIFATV
The great forgotten Dutch team of 1998
- Duration: 7:58.
FIFATV
1,690,685 views
7:58
FRA v. USA - France Pre-Match Press Conference
- Duration: 30:47.
FIFATV
32,440 views
New
30:47
NOR v. ENG - Post-Match Press Conference
- Duration: 40:18.
FIFATV
15,972 views
New
40:18
GER v. SWE - Sweden Pre-Match Press Conference
- Duration: 26:44.
FIFATV
1,300 views
New
26:44
USA trump Brazil in classic thriller
- Duration: 4:28.
FIFATV
2,634,624 views
4:28
Japanese storm back to beat Swedes
- Duration: 4:21.
FIFATV
907,982 views
4:21
Norway v England - FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™
- Duration: 2:11.
FIFATV
1,261,938 views
New
2:11
The most memorable match of 2010
- Duration: 6:20.
FIFATV
6,741,728 views
6:20
GER v. SWE - Germany Pre-Match Press Conference
- Duration: 22:35.
FIFATV
3,610 views
New
22:35
Dancing Swedes shock USA
- Duration: 4:16.
FIFATV
1,363,261 views
4:16
Raising Their Game: Going big in 1999
- Duration: 9:52.
FIFATV
615,485 views
9:52
Emotional Japan stun USA in World Cup final
- Duration: 6:32.
FIFATV
5,797,313 views
6:32
NOR v. ENG - England Pre-Match Press Conference
- Duration: 28:24.
FIFATV
12,200 views
New
28:24
Sweden v Canada - FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™
- Duration: 2:11.
FIFATV
1,524,667 views
New
2:11
Media briefing about Refereeing/VAR
- Duration: 1:27:52.
FIFATV
18,769 views
New
1:27:52
Bronze nets thunderbolt, England advance as Beckham watches on | Women's World Cup Daily
- Duration: 6:55.
FIFATV
6,377 views
New
6:55
Italy v China PR - FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™
- Duration: 2:11.
FIFATV
2,142,600 views
New
2:11
Loading more suggestions...
Show more
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...