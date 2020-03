Published on Mar 2, 2020

This week on Music Monday we show you the Ribbon Routine to Robert Wells' "Bumble Bee Boogie" by the Ukrainian Rhythmic Gymnast Natalia Godunko from Athens 2004. What an accurate & amazing performance - Enjoy watching!



Are you missing your favorite Olympic performance to music? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!



